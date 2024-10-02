76ers Media Day: 3 Key Takeaways From Kyle Lowry
Kyle Lowry is back home once again. Last season, the Philadelphia-born guard had the chance to live out a dream and play for his hometown hoops team for the first time in his career. While Lowry hit the free agency market this offseason, he ultimately decided to return to the Sixers for another season.
Around this time last year, Lowry was gearing up for his third season with the Miami Heat. He appeared in 37 games with the Heat, producing eight points and five assists per outing. Eventually, the Heat decided to move on. As Miami had interest in Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier, they moved Lowry in a deal to acquire the veteran.
Landing with a rebuilding organization in Charlotte, it was only a matter of time before Lowry hit the free agency market after a buyout. Although it took some time before Lowry was waived by the Hornets, he quickly announced his next move after becoming available.
Lowry signed on with the 76ers. Down the stretch of the regular season, Lowry started in all but three of the 23 games he played with the Sixers. He made 44 percent of his shots and drained 40 percent of his threes. Lowry produced eight points and five assists per game.
The Sixers utilized Lowry as a starter in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Sixers couldn’t overcome the New York Knicks in the first round. When Lowry entered the offseason, he expressed interest in taking on another run with the 76ers. Sure enough, the veteran signed a one-year deal with the team over the summer.
Lowry will take on his first training camp with the Sixers this week.
1. Why Come Back?
It was clear to see why Kyle Lowry chose the Sixers in free agency last season. He joined his hometown team and already had a relationship with key members of the organization, such as the head coach, Nick Nurse, and the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.
What convinced him to come back for another season?
“I think the time here was short, but it was fun,” Lowry admitted. “I got a chance to get to know Tyrese [Maxey] and Joel [Embiid]. I get to get back with Nick. Being around Nick was a part of the reason to come back. But getting an opportunity to be around Tyrese to help him grow a little bit more and help his growth.
2. The Impact of Caleb Martin
Caleb Martin had nothing but positive things to say about his relationship with Lowry. Shortly after, Lowry returned the favor.
“I think he’s going to have a phenomenal impact,” Lowry said of Martin. “He got to Miami with me that first year, and he was on a two-way contract. I think his ability to show that he went from a two-way to a standard contract to earn another contract and then to sign another contract, it just shows the ability, the adaptability, the hard work he puts in. He’s never satisfied with just doing one or two things. He’s always trying to push to the next level.”
3. Thoughts on Tyrese Maxey
Lowry mentioned his interest in coming back and helping Maxey continue to grow. Over the summer, the young veteran guard inked a significant long-term contract with the Sixers, which raises the pressure on the one-time All-Star.
However, Lowry is confident that Maxey will take care of business.
“I think he’s going to continue to get better,” said Lowry. “… I think signing that big extension kind of makes them say, ‘Listen, you got to be a little bit of a leader.’ You know, I hate to say that, but that’s part of our league when you get that big contract. You got to go out there and do all facets of the game. That’s lead, that’s play, do everything that you’re supposed to do as a professional. I think he’s looking forward to that challenge.”