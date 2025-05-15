76ers Meet With Oklahoma Basketball Star During Draft Combine
After weeks of worrying about their fate in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers can breathe a sigh of relief. Their selection will not be conveyed to the OKC Thunder, as they rose to the third overall pick in Monday's lottery.
Now that their pick is set in stone, the front office begins its search for the right prospect to bring into the already ready-made team. As the NBA Draft Combine begins in Chicago, it appears they've already begun doing their due diligence.
Heading into the 2025 draft, Jeremiah Fears is one of the names expected to come off the board early. He put together an impressive college season at Oklahoma, averaging 17.1 PPG and 4.1 APG in 34 games. Fears is widely regarded as one of the top point guard prospects in this class, and projections have him being selected in the top ten.
On Wednesday afternoon, reports emerged that Fears has already had meetings with a handful of teams with lottery picks in the 2025 draft. Among the teams he's sat down with are the Sixers.
While Fears is projected to be a lottery pick, most mocks have him being taken towards the end of the top ten. Based on these projections, the Sixers taking him at No. 3 would widely be considered a reach.
With guards like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain on the roster, point guard is far from an area of need on the roster. The Sixers meeting with him likely has to do with them casting a wide net in the early stages of the process. There are far more touted prospects expected to be available when they make their selection, making it unlikely that Fears is at the top of their list. Nonetheless, speaking with all the projected lottery picks is certainly the right move for Daryl Morey and the Sixers.