The Philadelphia 76ers haven't stepped on the court as a team since the beginning of March. On the night of their matchup against the Detroit Pistons, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For over two months, there were no games or practices held. Recently, however, that has changed. While there's no confirmation as to whether the season will resume or not, the NBA has issued some hope by allowing specific teams to open up their practice facilities so players can participate in solo workouts on a voluntary basis.

The 76ers, whose practice facility is located in New Jersey, haven't had the opportunity to open theirs yet due to the state's current laws. However, the NBA is hoping that all facilities will open up for players to voluntarily use in the next couple of weeks.

Additionally, the NBA is reportedly hoping to have players "fully training" by mid-June, according to The Athletic. And if that's the case, the 76ers and the rest of the NBA could potentially continue the 2019-2020 season by July if all goes right.

At this moment still, the NBA doesn't have access to the thousands of COVID-19 tests needed to resume the season officially. Also, the neutral location for teams to stay and play in hasn't been chosen either. But according to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Disney World in Orlando is the "clear frontrunner" to host the rest of the NBA's unfinished season.

For a moment, it seemed the Western Conference teams would compete in Las Vegas, while Eastern Conference teams play in Orlando -- but Vegas has slowly fizzled out as a potential bubble city for the NBA, despite being a frontrunner from the jump.

Nothing is guaranteed at the moment -- not even a resumed season. But as time passes by, it's becoming more likely the 76ers could have the opportunity to see their season through this summer down in Florida.

