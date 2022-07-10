76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream Sixers’ Second Las Vegas Outing

Following a three-game stint in the Salt Lake City Summer League, the Philadelphia 76ers packed up and moved on to Las Vegas. After going 2-1 in Utah, the Sixers looked to keep the ball rolling over in Nevada with their first matchup on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Sixers faced the Toronto Raptors. Through the first half of action, Philadelphia possessed a three-point lead. However, they couldn’t keep the momentum on their side in the second half of the game.

After getting outscored 30-26 in the third quarter, the 76ers trailed by one point going into the final quarter. From then on, the Raptors rallied for a 26-7 run in the fourth quarter. After wrapping up their first Las Vegas game of the summer, the Sixers fell short to Toronto and took on a 97-77 loss.

Now, the 76ers will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon. This time around, the 76ers will face the Brooklyn Nets. Plan on tuning in to watch the Nets and the Sixers battle it out on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: NBA TV

Live Stream: Click Here

More Sixers News:

On the Radar: As the 2022 NBA Draft approached, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was rumored to have his eyes on Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the Sixers attempted to gain Gordon through the trade market, Morey was ultimately unsuccessful. While the 76ers couldn’t land Gordon back in June, reports indicate that they are still trying to make something work with the Rockets to get the former Sixth Man of the Year in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Morris Wants to Come Home: NBA veteran Markieff Morris never shied away from expressing love for his hometown Philadelphia. While Morris never played basketball professionally in the City of Brotherly Love, he recently revealed that he would like to make that dream become a reality, and he’s wanted to play for the Sixers for quite a while now. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.