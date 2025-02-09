76ers Officially Announce Signing of Two-Way Forward to NBA Deal
While the Philadelphia 76ers didn't want to find themselves with a plethora of inuries this season, some good did come about from it. That being that some of the younger players on the roster got an opportunity to showcase their talents in extended minutes. Following a strong first half of the year, one fan favorite finds himself with a new contract.
Early on, Jared McCain was the key young player many zeroed in on amid his stellar player. However, he was not the only rookie on the Sixers' roster to show a lot of promise this season. After going undrafted, Justin Edwards the potential of becoming a rotation player in the NBA.
Edwards began the year on a two-way contract, but that changed on Sunday morning. The Sixers put out a press release to announce that the young forward has been signed to a standard NBA deal. This comes on the heels of the front office clearing some cap space with their flurry of trade deadline moves.
Across 22 appearance this season, Edwards is averaging 8.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 1.4 APG. He's also been an effective three-point shooter, knocking down 37.5% of his attempts on good volume. Edward's best performance of the year thus far came back on January 14th against the OKC Thunder, when he notched a season-high 25 points.
With so much money tied up in their star trio, the Sixers need players who can produce on team-friendly contracts. Locking up Edwards now was certainly the right move for the front office, as he's shown promises flashes in recent weeks. If he can continue to develop, he is someone who could be a nightly fixture in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
Securing a standard NBA contract with the Sixers has to be a big moment for Edwards, as it means he'll be remaining with his hometown team.