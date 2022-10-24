76ers vs. Pacers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were dubbed as title contenders. Just months after falling short to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Sixers made a couple of adjustments to bolster the roster in hopes of getting over the second-round hump.
So far, the Sixers have seen little success through their first few games. In last Tuesday’s outing against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers came up short and went home 0-1. While James Harden helped orchestrate a comeback at home last Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers failed to close out the matchup with a victory.
On Saturday, the Sixers were favored by double-digits against the San Antonio Spurs. Not only did the Spurs cover, but they took down the 76ers on their home court and forced the team to start the new season off on a bad note, dropping to 0-3.
It’s still early on in the year, but the Sixers know they need to pick up their first victory as soon as Monday night. With the Indiana Pacers in town for a matchup, the Sixers are once again favored to snag their first victory. Will it happen? Soon enough, we’ll find out.
Game Notes
- Last season, the Sixers defeated the Pacers two out of three times
- The Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak against the Pacers
- Pacers are 6-3 in last nine games
- Pacers are 8-2 against the spread in their last ten game against Sixers
- Sixers are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games
- The total has gone under in four Sixers' last five games
Injury Report
76ers
NO INJURIES
Pacers
Daniel Theis - OUT
Myles Turner - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -12.5
Moneyline: PHI -901, IND +600
Total O/U: 230.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: IND +12.5
Moneyline: PHI -901
Total O/U: UNDER 230.5