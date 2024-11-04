76ers' Paul George Makes Important Statement Before Suns Matchup
Ahead of their matchup against the Phoenix Suns, major news surfaced regarding the Philadelphia 76ers. Barring any setbacks, Paul George is set to make his regular season debut after being sidelined for the last five games.
After signing a four-year max extension in free agency, George's official debut with the Sixers has been delayed due to injury. The All-Star forward suffered a bone bruise in his knee after stepping awkwardly against the Phoenix Suns.
During Monday's shootaround, George spoke briefly about his potential return against the Suns. He feels there is a very strong chance that he'll be in the lineup for the Sixers.
"I would say 90%, 95%," George told reporters in Phoenix. "Obviously I'm going go through shootaround this morning, give it a full test. But I've been clearing the past couple days. No soreness, no swelling, no anything to give me a second thought of going into tonight."
Later on, footage surfaced of George getting work in prior to the Sixers' first matchup of the year against the Suns. He was seen working on his ballhandling.
During his brief time on the floor with the Sixers in preseason, George seem to acclimate himself nicely with his new team. In the lone full game he played in, he notched 23 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
George suiting up will bring some much-needed reinforcements to a depleted Sixers squad. Without two of their stars in action, the team has fell to a 1-4 record to open the year. Getting one of their stars back in the fold in some capacity should help Philly slowly start to work their back towards being a competitive squad on a nightly basis.