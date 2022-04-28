76ers vs. Raptors: Game Notes, Odds, & Prediction for Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers nearly completed their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors as early as possible. With two dominant wins at home and a tight overtime victory for their first postseason game on the road, the Sixers had a 3-0 lead right out of the gate.

In Game 4, the Sixers had an opportunity to complete the sweep. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t able to get the job done as early as possible. Therefore, a fifth matchup was required.

This past Monday night, the Sixers and the Raptors met for Game 5 in South Philly. Despite having the home-court advantage, the Sixers once again struggled against the Raptors, even though Toronto missed its All-Star guard, Fred VanVleet.

Once again, the Sixers simply didn’t have the juice to put the Raptors away. Therefore, Philadelphia fell short and took on their second-straight loss during an elimination game for their opponent. With a Game 5 loss, the Sixers are now set to participate in a Game 6 matchup in Toronto on Thursday.

A win for the Sixers would end the series once and for all and allow Philadelphia to advance to the next round. A loss for the 76ers would allow Toronto to force a Game 7, which would take place at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Raptors battle it out for Game 6? Here are the key notes for the matchup

Key Game Notes Sixers were 27-14 on the road this season Raptors were 24-17 when playing at home this season Sixers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games The total has gone under in four of Philly’s last five games Raptors are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games The total has gone under in five of the Raptors’ last six games Injury Report Raptors Fred VanVleet - Doubtful 76ers Charles Bassey - Out Matisse Thybulle - Out Game Odds Spread: Sixers -1.5 Moneyline: PHI -118, TOR +100 Total O/U: 208.5 *All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook Prediction Spread: Raptors +1.5 Moneyline: TOR +100 Total O/U: Over 208.5

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.