76ers Rival Knicks Monitoring Possible Frontcourt Upgrade
Following what many would consider a very successful offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have firmly reinserted themselves back in contender conversation in the Eastern Conference. As the offseason slowly comes to a close, one rival appears to not be done making upgrades to their roster.
Aside from the Sixers, another contender in the East that had a big summer was the New York Knicks. Not only did they retain OG Anunoby, but they made a big splash by acquiring Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. They did lose one rotation player in Isaiah Harternstein, but it appears they are already skowering for someone to replace what he brought to the table.
During a recent episode of NBA Today, ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave his thoughts on the Knicks and their new-look roster. While providing his insights, he mentioned Robert Williams as a player they could be monitoring.
"I don't know where Robert Williams fits," Windhorst said. "I think the Knicks will be among the teams monitoring him."
Williams, 26, was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason in the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics. He'd end up playing in just six games for his new team before suffering a season-ending injury. Williams showed flashes of being an athletic two-way center for the Celtics early in his career, but has struggled to stay on the court consistently.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Looking at the competition, it's clear the Knicks want more depth at center to prepare for another possible run-in with the Sixers. As the roster currently stands, Mitchell Robinson is their only option when it comes to defending Joel Embiid. While he held his own against the former MVP in the playoffs last year, New York has minimal options in the event he were to get into foul trouble.
Injury concerns aside, New York trading for Williams would have an impact on the Sixers. If they pull off a move like this, they'll once again have two physical and athletic options to throw at Philly's best player.