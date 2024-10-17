All 76ers

76ers Rookie Jared McCain’s Playing Status vs. Magic Revealed

Will Jared McCain face the Magic on Friday?

Justin Grasso

Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers will compete in their preseason finale on Friday night against the Orlando Magic on the road. The team will be without the first-round draft pick, Jared McCain.

According to a team official, McCain was reevaluated this afternoon after getting released from the hospital. He was diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion.

While the rookie was evaluated for a concussion, he has not displayed symptoms since his initial evaluation on Wednesday night. McCain will get some rest on Friday when the Sixers close out their preseason run.

The guard’s playing status for next week’s regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks is currently unknown.

McCain’s injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After falling hard on his back, McCain was struggling to breathe and get up initially. After getting some attention from the Sixers’ medical staff, McCain was helped up and walked back to the locker room. He was out for the rest of the game.

McCain checked into Wednesday’s game for 23 minutes off the bench. He shot 3-10 from the field, with all three of his makes coming from beyond the arc. When McCain left the game, he wrapped up the night with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists. The Sixers went on to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 117-95.

With McCain’s preseason officially wrapped up, he finished by averaging 23 minutes of playing time across five games. He came fourth on the team in scoring with 13 points per game. McCain also accounted for five rebounds per game and a steal.

It’s unclear if the first-rounder’s run will be enough to beat out some of the veterans on the roster for a rotational spot during the regular season. If McCain starts as a deep-depth reserve, the Sixers can at least feel confident knowing they have a hungry and talented young rookie waiting in the wings once he’s healthy and cleared for action.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News