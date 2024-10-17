76ers Rookie Jared McCain’s Playing Status vs. Magic Revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers will compete in their preseason finale on Friday night against the Orlando Magic on the road. The team will be without the first-round draft pick, Jared McCain.
According to a team official, McCain was reevaluated this afternoon after getting released from the hospital. He was diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion.
While the rookie was evaluated for a concussion, he has not displayed symptoms since his initial evaluation on Wednesday night. McCain will get some rest on Friday when the Sixers close out their preseason run.
The guard’s playing status for next week’s regular-season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks is currently unknown.
McCain’s injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After falling hard on his back, McCain was struggling to breathe and get up initially. After getting some attention from the Sixers’ medical staff, McCain was helped up and walked back to the locker room. He was out for the rest of the game.
McCain checked into Wednesday’s game for 23 minutes off the bench. He shot 3-10 from the field, with all three of his makes coming from beyond the arc. When McCain left the game, he wrapped up the night with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists. The Sixers went on to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 117-95.
With McCain’s preseason officially wrapped up, he finished by averaging 23 minutes of playing time across five games. He came fourth on the team in scoring with 13 points per game. McCain also accounted for five rebounds per game and a steal.
It’s unclear if the first-rounder’s run will be enough to beat out some of the veterans on the roster for a rotational spot during the regular season. If McCain starts as a deep-depth reserve, the Sixers can at least feel confident knowing they have a hungry and talented young rookie waiting in the wings once he’s healthy and cleared for action.