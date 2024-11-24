76ers Rookie Posts Quote on Social Media After Breakout Stretch
It’s been quite the five-game stretch for Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.
As he slid into the starting five in the absence of Tyrese Maxey, who was dealing with a hamstring strain, McCain proved he should garner further opportunities to start for the Sixers.
At this point, the rookie first-rounder is making a case to stay on the court next to Maxey long-term when the team does get healthy again.
McCain’s opportunity to showcase his first-year development has been unexpected, considering most young players struggle to carve out roles on teams that are hopeful of contending, but he’s taking advantage of the moment. And while McCain emerges as a rookie star, the guard remains humble with his latest Instagram post.
@jmccain24: Scared to go to sleep now, cause being awake is what all my dreams are like 💫
A November 13 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers marked McCain’s first start for the Sixers. During that game, he notched a double-double by scoring 34 points and dishing out ten assists.
Since then, he collected four more starts. The five-game stretch as a starter featured 51 percent shooting to score 27 points per game.
McCain has also racked up five assists, three rebounds, and one steal per game.
It’s still very early on in the season, but McCain has emerged as a possible frontrunner for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. Following Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, McCain made it clear that’s a goal of his after he boldly claimed he’s the Rookie of the Year following a big shot on Friday.
“I’m in the flow state. I don’t know what came to my mind at that moment, but I guess I said that. Yeah, I did say that. It was pretty clear,” McCain said on Friday. “It’s one of my goals for the season, obviously, but it’s just that competitiveness coming out of me. I respect every other rookie in this league, but obviously, I believe in myself. So, yeah, some words definitely came out at that point.”
McCain will get a chance to build on his campaign when the Sixers face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Since the team remains shorthanded, missing Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Kyle Lowry, the Sixers will continue to lean on McCain, who has been the hot hand lately.