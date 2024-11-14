76ers Rookie Replicates Steph Curry Statline in Game vs. Cavs
The Philadelphia 76ers might be off to a rough start, but they certainly have something to feel good about. Through the first few weeks of the 2024-2025 NBA season, it’s clear the Sixers have something intriguing in their 2024 first-round draft pick, Jared McCain.
On Wednesday, the shorthanded Sixers reached a point where they had to issue McCain his first start. Considering how well the rookie has played in his bench role so far, the promotion against the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers was well-deserved.
McCain ended up flashing brilliance once again. In the process, he joined an elite stat company, putting his production against the Cavs in the same conversation as Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
McCain led all Sixers starters in minutes for the night. He put up a game-high 26 shots from the field, with 13 of his attempts coming from long range. McCain would knock down six of his threes. He proceeded to hit on six of his twos. By adding four points at the free throw line, McCain exceeded his career-high once again by achieving 34 points.
The former Duke guard made it a double-double showing. He dished out ten assists while also coming down with two rebounds and snatching two steals.
It was difficult to imagine McCain having a role on the Sixers this early. At the start of the season, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse noted that the G League could be in play for McCain at times if the Sixers feel they couldn’t get him on the floor consistently throughout the year.
With Tyrese Maxey’s injury taking the one-time All-Star off the floor for some time, it opened up an opportunity for the rookie and some of the other veterans to state their case to earn minutes. Through 11 games, McCain is making it hard to go away from him when Maxey returns to the lineup.
Heading into Wednesday’s game against Cleveland, McCain was averaging 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists. In his first three games, where he collected over 30 minutes per night, His averages jumped to 23 points, two rebounds, and two assists on 41 percent shooting from three.