SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Rumblings Getting 'Much Louder'

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have been searching for a Brett Brown replacement for about a month now. After ending a seven-year stint after a first-round playoff sweep, the Sixers plan to avoid any rebuilds and are searching for a coach who can come in and utilize Philly's young stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, to the best of their abilities.

Initially, it seemed like Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue was the man for the job. As Lue has head coaching experience on a championship-winning team that featured multiple big-name stars, it seemed like a good match between Lue and the Sixers.

Now that other names have become available, the Sixers aren't precisely zeroed in on the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach anymore. Over the next ten days, the Sixers reportedly planned to host Lue, Billy Donovan, and Mike D'Anotni for second interviews. Now that Donovan is out of the picture, though, it seems the race could be down to just Lue and D'Antoni barring any recent changes.

While it seemed like it was Lue or bust for some time, it sounds like the Sixers are quickly becoming intrigued with bringing D'Anotni back for a stint as a head coach. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, "rumblings of Mike D'Antoni going to the Sixers have gotten much louder this past day." While O'Connor clarifies that "nothing is final," his report doesn't come as a shock.

Although D'Antoni's small-ball system is an awkward fit for the Sixers' roster build, the former Rockets head coach is no stranger to the team. Back in 2015, D'Antoni served as an associate head coach with Brett Brown. And if earlier rumors are true, D'Antoni has had the Sixers as a preference before he decided to split with the Rockets officially.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Ben Simmons Viewed as a Top Player to Build Around?

After HoopsHype polled several NBA executives around the league regarding which top young players are the best to build around, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons earned quite a few votes.

Justin Grasso

Adam Silver Predicts 2020-2021 NBA Season Start Month

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't sure when the 2020-2021 season will begin, but recently the league's top decision-maker has offered his prediction.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Hire 76ers HC Candidate Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their next head coach. Donovan happened to be one of the three notable coaching candidates on the Philadelphia 76ers' radar.

Justin Grasso

76ers Have Competition With Rockets for Ty Lue's Services

Along with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets have some serious interest in Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Pacers Interviewed Billy Donovan Recently

As a number of NBA teams search for a new head coach, former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan is gaining interest from the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers Haven't Forgotten About Front Offices Changes

It's been a while since Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand mentioned front office changes could be coming, but the team hasn't forgotten about it.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How NBA Bubble Leveled the Playing Field

New SI daily cover: Any thought of a conventional NBA playoffs quickly went out the door once the league resumed play in the bubble. With no home-court advantage or travel, this has been the most bizarre postseason yet.

SI Wire

76ers' Ime Udoka had 'Strong Interview' With Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka reportedly had a strong interview for the Chicago Bulls' head coaching job.

Justin Grasso

Who are 76ers' Top 3 Coaching Candidates?

With the offseason underway, the Philadelphia 76ers are narrowed down to their top three head coaching candidates, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Rubin Reportedly Increases Stake in 76ers

Co-Managing Partner Michael Rubin has reportedly increased his stake with the Philadelphia 76ers recently.

Justin Grasso