The Philadelphia 76ers nearly went into the 2022 NBA Draft without a pick to their name. Fortunately for them, the Brooklyn Nets decided to defer the 2022 first-rounder that was thrown into the James Harden sweepstakes.

By opting to go for Philadelphia’s 2023 pick instead, the Sixers landed the 23rd overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. While there is an assumption that the Sixers could move that pick in a deal that would net them a veteran to help Philly compete now, recent history tells a different story.

In 2020, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made a couple of draft day trades. None of them included moving the 21st overall pick. Instead, the Sixers selected Kentucky standout, Tyrese Maxey.

The following year, the Sixers were set to go on the board with the 27th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Once again, Morey kept the pick and snagged the young guard out of Tennessee, Jaden Springer.

With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek put together a mock draft earlier this week, predicting the entire first round. When the Sixers got on the board at No. 23, Peek had them selecting Santa Clara standout, Jalen Williams.

The Case for Williams

“Williams was the best player on the court in both days of the draft combine scrimmages. He got to the basket with ease, shot the ball well and had some of the best finishes in transition. Defensively, he fought through screens to keep his man in front and was effective in help-side defense, shooting the gap for steals and tips. Last year, Josh Primo (No. 12 pick, Spurs) and Bones Hyland (No. 26, Nuggets) were the biggest surprises of the first round, and Williams could be that guy this year.”

The junior guard enters the NBA with three seasons under his belt with the Santa Clara Broncos. During his freshman year, he started in 23 of the 33 games he appeared in. From then on, Williams was a full-time starter for the Broncos.

In 18 games during his junior year, Williams averaged 31 minutes on the court. During that time, he put up 11 points per game while shooting 39-percent from the field and 27-percent from deep.

Although he struggled in the shooting department during his sophomore effort, Williams came back much improved in year three as he knocked down over 50-percent of his shots and nearly 40-percent of his threes in 2021-2022.

The Sixers found themselves a steal in the early 20s just two offseasons ago. Perhaps, Williams could be the next for Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Reconsidering the All-NBA Format: After missing out on first-team All-NBA over the last two seasons despite being an NBA MVP finalist both times, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s snubs have led to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reconsidering the All-NBA voting format. Before the 2022 NBA Finals tipped off, Silver discussed the current format and acknowledged that Embiid’s spot as a second-team candidate could cause the league to re-think how the voting is done. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The Latest on Star Trade Rumors: For months, there have been rumblings about multiple stars such as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell potentially packing up and finding a new situation. As the 2022 offseason progresses, what are Beal and Donovan’s current plans according to insiders? CLICK HERE TO READ MORE