76ers’ Star Duo Reunites for Pre-Training Camp Work
Before Joel Embiid traveled to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, he showed support to his young teammate Tyrese Maxey, who was getting a second key to the franchise. It was a fitting day, considering Embiid nicknamed the veteran guard “The Franchise” in recent times.
With Maxey becoming a restricted free agent for the first time in his career this summer, the Sixers didn’t hesitate to make a logical offer. Maxey will reportedly make over $200 million over the course of the next five seasons. Following a successful All-Star campaign in 2023-2024, Maxey is expected to take another step in the right direction next year.
Before the Sixers get to training camp in the Bahamas at the start of next month, Maxey reunited with Embiid recently at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.
The Sixers’ social media team shared a moment from the All-Star duo’s session.
The Process and the Franchise
Since Maxey earned a starting role in his sophomore effort, he’s played a ton of games with Embiid over time. Last year was the first time the Sixers entered the new year without a third All-Star caliber player in the mix, leaving Maxey with an increased role.
Together, Maxey and Embiid thrived. During the 2023-2024 regular season, the Sixers won 29 of 36 games when Maxey and Embiid both played. Unfortunately, the big man was sidelined with a knee injury midway through the season. By the time he returned, the Sixers were on a path to the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Philadelphia locked up the seventh seed. They fell short against the New York Knicks in six games during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. As disappointing as the early exit was, the Sixers left that series feeling good about what Maxey put on display.
The young guard produced nearly 30 points per game on 40 percent shooting from deep. He averaged five rebounds and seven assists—marking all new career-highs in the playoffs.
When healthy, Embiid has established himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant two-way players. Maxey has developed into a lethal three-point shooter who is getting stronger as a scorer in the paint as well. After producing 25 points and six assists per game in 2023-2024, Maxey has earned his major deal. Now, the Sixers expect him to maintain that level of production as Embiid returns healthy and Paul George makes his way to the team.