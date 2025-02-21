76ers Star Joel Embiid Gets Candid About Battling Physical Limitations
Since injuring his knee against the Golden State Warriors last year, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been on a long road to recovery. Now two-thirds of the way through this season, the All-Star big man opened up on dealing with some limitations.
Embiid has missed a large portion of this season, largely stemming from the knee he had surgery on last year. He debut was delayed as the team tried to properly manage his workload, and he is fresh off an extended stretch on the sidelines due to swelling concerns.
The Sixers star was able to play in a handful of games before the All-Star break, and was in action in the team's first game back against the Boston Celtics. He logged 27 minutes in the 124-104 loss, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds, and four assists. The majority of Embiid's points in this game came from the free-throw line, where he shot a perfect nine-for-nine.
After the game, Embiid was asked if he feels the knee is holding him back in any sort of way at this point in the season. The former MVP did not hold back with his response, openly stating that he feels he's a much different player compared to the 2024 campaign.
"The was I was playing a year ago is not the way I'm playing right now," Embiid said at his locker postgame. "It sucks."
Embiid went on to say that even with some limitations, he still feels he can be impactful for the Sixers down the stretch. Currently sitting outside the playoff picture, they're going to need him in any capacity if they want any shot at salvaging this season.
Following an off day on Friday, Embiid and the Sixers will be back on their home floor Saturday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets.