76ers Star Joel Embiid Makes Bold Statement About Future Workload
Following an impressive offseason where they completely revamped the roster, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves back in the title conversation in the NBA. However, there is one thing that many skeptics think is holding them back from being true contenders.
As everyone knows, Joel Embiid has had a long and detailed history over the past decade. The latest chapter happening last season, when he suffered a knee injury that cost him the final two months of the regular season. The Sixers also went out and signed Paul George this summer, who has also battled injury over the course of his long NBA career.
Dating back to media day, Embiid has stood firm on his goal of making it through the regular season healthy in 2025. Understand the team's chances of securing a title, he doesn't want anything hindering himself when the lights get bright. Recently, the former MVP made a statement when it comes to his workload this upcoming season and beyond.
In a recent column for ESPN, Tim Bontemps broke down the Sixers and their importance of properly managing their stars. It was there that Embiid claimed he doesn't think he'll ever play in back-to-backs ever again.
"If I had to guess," Embiid said, "I would probably never play back-to-backs the rest of my career."
The column also featured a snippet from Daryl Morey on the subject, who backed up Embiid's remark. He also doesn't think that George will be featured in many back-to-backs either.
"We're going to be smart about it," Morey said. "Part of being smart about it is having both Paul and Joel probably not play many back to backs, if any."
With three star-level players on the roster now, the Sixers should be able to easily navigate making sure Embiid and George aren't overworked in the regular season. Even with them both not partaking in back-to-backs, the lineup can still feature at least two of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PG every night.
Even if it costs them a couple games in the regular season, this is the right approach for the Sixers. The NBA regular season is a marathon, meaning some sacrifices will need to be made if they want reach their aspirations of playing in June.