76ers' Star Partakes In Philadelphia Union Pre-Game Ceremony
When the Philadelphia 76ers set out to rebuild parts of their roster in the last offseason, they came across Guerschon Yabusele, a player who had once been a minor piece of the Boston Celtics before going overseas to pursue his basketball career.
Given his numbers with Real Madrid, the Sixers' front office took a gamble on the Frenchman, signing him to a one-year deal that would see him net close to $2 million.
It'd be safe to say that this gamble paid off, as the 29-year-old averaged 11 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, while also coming away with 5.6 rebounds per game. These stats don't include the flexibility he provided Nick Nurse with when it comes to covering the role left by Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, both of whom struggled with injuries over the course of the season.
Given these efforts, Yabusele managed to become a fan favorite of the Philadelphia faithful. The 29-year-old has been seen recently going on tours around the City of Brotherly Love, embracing the city he represents on the court. This may have hit an apex on Saturday night, when Yabusele partook in the Philadelphia Union's pregame ceremonies, banging the team's iconic drum ahead of their match against the Columbus Crew.
The Frenchman joins a plethora of Sixer players, past and present, who have struck the drum as Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, and Cameron Payne have been included in the pregame ceremony.
All of this comes at a time in which Yabusele's future in the City of Brotherly Love is in question, as his one-year deal is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the season. Given that he is set to become an unrestricted free agent, teams from around the league can reach out to bring in the 29-year-old.