76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Named Among Top Fantasy Basketball Guards
Last season, one of the major storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers was the play of Tyrese Maxey. After developing at a rapid pace his first few years in the league, the former late first-round pick had a breakout campaign in 2024.
Maxey was given the reigns as the Sixers' lead guard following the James Harden trade. This increased role resulted in the 23-year-old posting career-highs across the board. Along with averaging 25.9 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 6.2 APG, Maxey was named an All-Star and took home the Most Improved Player award.
Following his strong play last season, Maxey is now viewed as one of the league's top guards. His increased in production also made him a valuable piece to anyone's fantasy lineup.
Before the 2025 season gets underway, the people at NBA.com put all the starting point guards in the league in tiers in terms of fantasy value. Maxey finds himself in the second tier alongside players like Trae Young, Devin Booker, and Steph Curry.
Maxey took another major leap forward last season, averaging career-high marks of 37.5 minutes, 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. He heads into the fifth year of his career ready to continue to emerge as one of the best point guards in the league. He also has the additional benefit of now playing alongside another All-Star after the 76ers acquired Paul George during the offseason.
Even with another star-caliber player entering the mix, Maxey is still going to be a high-usage guard. When he isn't looking to attack mismatches, he'll be setting the table for Joel Embiid and Paul George. Still a few years away from the start of his prime, it's plausible that his game can still improve from what we saw in 2024.