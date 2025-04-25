76ers To Play Knicks In NBA's Abu Dhabi Showcase
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to have quite the wait until they see the court again, as they failed to qualify for the NBA playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. The offseason is set to be focused on the recovery of some of their biggest names, with the likes of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all exiting the season early due to various injuries.
Perhaps the biggest recovery process to watch would be that of the aforementioned Embiid, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in early April. The initial timetable for his return to the court is still unknown, but it was reported that the Cameroonian superstar would be reevaluated in six weeks.
The reevalution comes months before the preseason is set to begin, which is good for Philadelphia as they were recently named as one of the teams showcasing the league on a global level. On Thursday morning, the NBA announced that the 76ers will take on the New York Knicks for their NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The two teams are set to meet twice in early October in the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 at the Etihad Arena.
This series is set to be a continuation of what has become an annual slate of matches in Abu Dhabi, as the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Atlanta Hawks have all played in the preseason matches abroad before.
Philadelphia managing partner Josh Harris sees the games as an opportunity to make new connections in an expanding region.
"Bringing the Philadelphia 76ers to Abu Dhabi is an incredible opportunity to connect with new fans in a dynamic and growing region," said Harris. "As an organization, we’re committed to creating unforgettable experiences for our fans throughout the world.