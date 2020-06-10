All76ers
76ers' Tobias Harris Joins Players Coalition in Ending Qualified Immunity Act

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris wants a change in the United States of America. Lately, like many athletes, Harris has taken many steps to use his platform to help the fight against racism, injustice, and police brutality in the U.S. And on Wednesday, Harris joined the Players Coalition and became one of over 1,000 athletes to sign a letter to Congress urging them to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act.

"We are writing to ask that you pass the bill to end qualified immunity introduced by Representatives Justin Amash and Ayanna Pressley," the letter wrote. "The Supreme Court has caused irreparable harm to public trust by creating and then expanding the doctrine of qualified immunity, which often exempts police officers and others from liability, even for shocking abuse."

"Qualified immunity has shielded some of the worst law enforcement officials in America," the letter continued. "It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity, and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley bill. When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in the court of law."

In addition to adding his signature to the Players Coalition's letter, Tobias Harris has spent some of his days out in Philly joining peaceful protestors, who are demanding change after George Floyd was killed by a now-former Minneapolis Police Officer, Derek Chauvin. 

Also, Harris penned a letter in The Players' Tribune titled "Y'all Hear Us, But You Ain't Listening," where he describes his upbringing, and details the hardships of what it's like as a black man in America today. Harris' letter was met with praise by many Sixers and NBA fans. Now, he hopes the Players Coalition letter to U.S. Congress has a similar reaction. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

