The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off the first of three scrimmages in Orlando on Friday afternoon with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. In 22 minutes of action, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris picked up a double-double, totaling for a team-high of 15 points. Following the game, Sixers head coach Brett Brown acknowledged Harris as the team's player of the game, allowing him to ring the bell.

Harris was all smiles as he got to play a competitive game of basketball for the first time since March 11. Not too long after changing out of his uniform into street clothes, though, Harris was no longer in hoops mode. Instead, he was back to spreading the message surrounding social injustice in America.

Being that Harris was a crucial part of the Sixers' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, he was asked to address the media for a virtual press conference following the game. As expected, Harris didn't intend to field any questions regarding the game he just played in. He instead opted to call out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron once more.

"So I have given it a lot of thought," Harris said as he opened up his postgame presser. "[I will] continue to push the message -- justice for Breonna Taylor."

"Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove need to be held accountable, and we need justice for Breonna Taylor," Harris continued. "I'll continue to preach that message after every single game, so if you want to hear it, I'm always here to do interviews and use my platform in the best way possible, but those individuals need to be held accountable. And that's my message. We want Daniel Cameron to step up and arrest those names that I've just stated."

Earlier in the week, Harris chose to answer all pre-practice questions with a message addressing Cameron as he seeks justice for Breonna Taylor. His teammate Mike Scott did the same just two days later. At this point, Harris made it very clear that until the three aforementioned names are held accountable for what they've done, the 76ers forward is going to continue to use his platform in Orlando to call them out.

