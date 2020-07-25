All76ers
76ers' Tobias Harris Uses Postgame Platform to Call out Daniel Cameron Once More

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers tipped off the first of three scrimmages in Orlando on Friday afternoon with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. In 22 minutes of action, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris picked up a double-double, totaling for a team-high of 15 points. Following the game, Sixers head coach Brett Brown acknowledged Harris as the team's player of the game, allowing him to ring the bell.

Harris was all smiles as he got to play a competitive game of basketball for the first time since March 11. Not too long after changing out of his uniform into street clothes, though, Harris was no longer in hoops mode. Instead, he was back to spreading the message surrounding social injustice in America.

Being that Harris was a crucial part of the Sixers' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, he was asked to address the media for a virtual press conference following the game. As expected, Harris didn't intend to field any questions regarding the game he just played in. He instead opted to call out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron once more.

"So I have given it a lot of thought," Harris said as he opened up his postgame presser. "[I will] continue to push the message -- justice for Breonna Taylor."

"Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove need to be held accountable, and we need justice for Breonna Taylor," Harris continued. "I'll continue to preach that message after every single game, so if you want to hear it, I'm always here to do interviews and use my platform in the best way possible, but those individuals need to be held accountable. And that's my message. We want Daniel Cameron to step up and arrest those names that I've just stated."

[RELATED: Why Mike Scott, Tobias Harris Refuse to Field Questions]

Earlier in the week, Harris chose to answer all pre-practice questions with a message addressing Cameron as he seeks justice for Breonna Taylor. His teammate Mike Scott did the same just two days later. At this point, Harris made it very clear that until the three aforementioned names are held accountable for what they've done, the 76ers forward is going to continue to use his platform in Orlando to call them out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Simmons Wants Virtual 76ers Fans to Boo the Team When Struggling

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons made it clear he wants the NBA to have virtual Sixers fans booing while they are on display down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Becomes Sixers' First Bell Ringer Since March

The last time a Philadelphia 76ers player rang the bell was back in March. On Friday, Tobias Harris got to ring it once again after a dominant performance against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons is Finally Taking What Defenses Give him

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was letting it fly during the team's first scrimmage game on Friday, proving that he's willing to shoot if the defense gives him a good look.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Grizzlies: Live Updates for Sixers' First Scrimmage in Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday afternoon. This marks the Sixers' first scrimmage while down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

76ers Kick off Scrimmage Season With a win over the Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers finally got back out onto the court Friday afternoon for a scrimmage. The Sixers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies with solid performances from the team's key players.

Justin Grasso

Why Mike Scott, Tobias Harris Refuse to Field Questions Right now

Mike Scott and Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers aren't willing to answer basketball related questions at this moment down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

What to Expect From Sixers' First Scrimmage in Orlando

On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando for their first scrimmage down in the NBA's bubble.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons' Refreshed Mentality is Winning Over Teammates

As Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is showing more confidence in his jump shot, his teammates are loving his newfound confidence and willingness to shoot.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Addresses Daniel Cameron Seeking Justice for Breonna Taylor

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Mike Scott followed the footsteps of Tobias Harris and called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as he wants justice for Breonna Taylor.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Follows Footsteps of Thybulle With Bubble Vlogs

Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz is beginning to vlog about life in the NBA's bubble like his teammate, Matisse Thybulle.

Justin Grasso