All 76ers

76ers Veteran Will Miss Fifth-Straight Game vs Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss Kyle Lowry once again in Detroit.

Justin Grasso

Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) moves the ball with guard Kyle Lowry (7) against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) moves the ball with guard Kyle Lowry (7) against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Absences have been piling up for the Philadelphia 76ers this year. Saturday’s game won’t be any different for them when they pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons.

According to the Sixers’ injury report, the veteran guard Kyle Lowry remains off the court with a right hip strain. Saturday’s game will mark the fifth matchup in a row Lowry will sit out.

The last time the Sixers saw Lowry on the floor was the November 18 matchup against the Miami Heat. At the time, Lowry checked in for 19 minutes. He failed to register any points after taking three shots from the field.

When the Sixers wrapped up a road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies two nights later, Lowry’s string of absences started up. For the last four games, the Sixers have gotten an extended look at Tyrese Maxey with the rookie guard Jared McCain in Lowry’s absence.

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers didn’t anticipate using Lowry as much as they did last year. The veteran guard was expected to have a backup point guard role behind Maxey. By the second game, Lowry was a starter as injuries shook up the starting five.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Lowry started ten times. He averaged six points on 38 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, Lowry produced three assists while turning the ball over fewer than one time per game. Defensively, he produced two rebounds and one steal per game.

It’s unclear if Lowry’s on his way back soon or not. When the Sixers practiced on multiple occasions this week, Lowry was not considered a participant.

The Sixers and the Pistons will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Saturday.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News