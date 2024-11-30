76ers Veteran Will Miss Fifth-Straight Game vs Pistons
Absences have been piling up for the Philadelphia 76ers this year. Saturday’s game won’t be any different for them when they pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons.
According to the Sixers’ injury report, the veteran guard Kyle Lowry remains off the court with a right hip strain. Saturday’s game will mark the fifth matchup in a row Lowry will sit out.
The last time the Sixers saw Lowry on the floor was the November 18 matchup against the Miami Heat. At the time, Lowry checked in for 19 minutes. He failed to register any points after taking three shots from the field.
When the Sixers wrapped up a road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies two nights later, Lowry’s string of absences started up. For the last four games, the Sixers have gotten an extended look at Tyrese Maxey with the rookie guard Jared McCain in Lowry’s absence.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers didn’t anticipate using Lowry as much as they did last year. The veteran guard was expected to have a backup point guard role behind Maxey. By the second game, Lowry was a starter as injuries shook up the starting five.
Through the first 13 games of the season, Lowry started ten times. He averaged six points on 38 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, Lowry produced three assists while turning the ball over fewer than one time per game. Defensively, he produced two rebounds and one steal per game.
It’s unclear if Lowry’s on his way back soon or not. When the Sixers practiced on multiple occasions this week, Lowry was not considered a participant.
The Sixers and the Pistons will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Saturday.