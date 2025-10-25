76ers' VJ Edgecombe Wants to Block Out Comparisons
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Boston Celtics as they kicked off their regular season on the road at TD Garden. While Tyrese Maxey would lead the way for the Sixers, he’d receive massive help from his rookie teammate, VJ Edgecombe, who would put on quite the offensive display.
In the first quarter alone, Edgecombe would drop 14 points, which would break the NBA’s record for most points scored in the opening quarter during a debut, which was previously held by LeBron James for his 12-point display against the Sacramento Kings.
This wouldn’t be the only record that the Bahamian superstar would break, as his 34-point total when all was said and done was enough to break the Sixers’ franchise record for most points in an NBA debut, previously held by Allen Iverson, but would also see him sit third all-time for the league’s points scored in an NBA debut.
However, Wednesday night wouldn’t only be a big night for Edgecombe, as plenty of his draft classmates would make their debuts as well, with Kon Knueppel making his first start when the Charlotte Hornets took on the Brooklyn Nets.
Across his 25 minutes on the court, Knueppel dropped 11 points on 66.7 percent shooting from the field, which included three makes from beyond the arc, something that he was known for during his lone season at Duke.
It just so happens that the two aforementioned rookies will face off against each other for the first time on Saturday night when the Hornets visit the recently rebranded Xfinity Mobile Arena.
How does Edgecombe feel about the matchup?
It’s apparent to Edgecombe that Saturday night’s match won’t be any different just because he’s playing against his draft classmate.
“Every game is the same, I’m not trying to compare myself, comparison is the thief of joy, so I’m trying to be happy on the floor, I’m trying to have fun,” Edgecombe explained to reporters. “I’m not worried about a certain player on the floor; they have a team full of good players.”
For the Sixers’ rookie, the mission statement is simple: he just wants to chalk up another victory for his team.
“My main goal is to go in there and win, that’s the main thing for me,” Edgecombe said. “I don’t compare myself to no other draft picks or anything like that.”
The Sixers will take on the Hornets on Saturday night, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.