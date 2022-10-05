76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Another day, another preseason game approaches for the Philadelphia 76ers. On Sunday, the Sixers concluded their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, and hopped on a flight to New York in preparation for their preseason opener.

Following a Monday morning shootaround, the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite Brooklyn trotting out their starting group, the Sixers sat a handful of veterans as Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. got the night off.

Thanks to a dominant first-half effort by Philly guard Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers had all of the momentum going into halftime. Although the Sixers’ big double-digit lead was cut into, and Brooklyn even got out in front in the second half, the Sixers’ reserves managed to close out the night with a 127-108 road victory.

Now, the Sixers are gearing up for their next preseason test at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers bolstered their backcourt this offseason by adding Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell. Although Wednesday’s battle doesn’t count for anything, it serves as an opportunity to get a first look at the Cavaliers’ new backcourt.

Also, it could be the debut of a couple of Sixers, and the first look at Philly’s stars Joel Embiid and James Harden for the first time since last year’s playoff run.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Cavaliers Listen: POWER 89.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4

Moneyline: PHI -200, CLE +145

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook