Skip to main content
76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds

The Sixers are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their second preseason outing.

Another day, another preseason game approaches for the Philadelphia 76ers. On Sunday, the Sixers concluded their training camp in Charleston, South Carolina, and hopped on a flight to New York in preparation for their preseason opener.

Following a Monday morning shootaround, the Sixers geared up for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite Brooklyn trotting out their starting group, the Sixers sat a handful of veterans as Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. got the night off.

Thanks to a dominant first-half effort by Philly guard Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers had all of the momentum going into halftime. Although the Sixers’ big double-digit lead was cut into, and Brooklyn even got out in front in the second half, the Sixers’ reserves managed to close out the night with a 127-108 road victory.

Now, the Sixers are gearing up for their next preseason test at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers bolstered their backcourt this offseason by adding Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell. Although Wednesday’s battle doesn’t count for anything, it serves as an opportunity to get a first look at the Cavaliers’ new backcourt.

Also, it could be the debut of a couple of Sixers, and the first look at Philly’s stars Joel Embiid and James Harden for the first time since last year’s playoff run.

Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Cavaliers battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Date: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM ET.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Cavaliers TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Cavaliers Listen: POWER 89.1 FM

Live Stream: Click Here 

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4

Moneyline: PHI -200, CLE +145

Total O/U: 218.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

USATSI_17981768_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Embiid, Harden On Pace to Play vs. Cavaliers Wednesday

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_15517425_168388689_lowres (6)
News

Doc Rivers ‘Completely’ Moved on From Ben Simmons

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18232858_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Will Miss Wednesday’s Game vs. Cavaliers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18218877_168388689_lowres (3)
News

3 Key Sixers to Watch in Preseason Game vs. Cavaliers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18192703_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Doc Rivers: James Harden’s Role ‘Growing Bigger’ for Sixers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19173142_168388689_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash Credits Sixers’ Improvements

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19172173_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers’ Offseason Moves Lit Fire Under Furkan Korkmaz

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19123157_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers

By Justin Grasso