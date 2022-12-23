76ers vs. Clippers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Clippers battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night to complete their seven-game homestand in South Philly.

When they kicked off the seven-game run, the Sixers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time, the Sixers were struggling and one a three-game losing streak. Since that Friday night matchup against the Lakers, the Sixers have completely turned things around.

A double-overtime thriller against the Lakers ended with a victory. Since then, the Sixers haven’t lost. Now, the Sixers are on their biggest win streak of the season as they’ve won six in a row after dominating the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

On Friday, the Sixers will host the Los Angeles Clippers for the first and only time this year. Entering the game, the Clippers are on a small win streak of their own, as they’ve come out on top in their last two games.

In two meetings against the Clippers last year, Los Angeles won its first matchup against Philly on the road, defeating the Sixers by one point. In the next outing, the Sixers came out on top with a dominant win in late March, defeating the Clippers 122-97.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won their last six games

Sixers are 7-3 over their last ten games

Sixers are 13-5 when playing at home this season

Clippers are on a two-game win streak

Clippers are 8-7 when playing on the road this year

Clippers have won six of their last ten games

Clippers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games

The total has gone under in four of the Clippers’ last five games

Sixers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Clippers

Brandon Boston Jr. - OUT

Moussa Diabate - OUT

Jason Preston - OUT

John Wall - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -3.5

Moneyline: PHI -167, LAC +140

Total O/U: 214.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Clippers +3.5

Moneyline: LAC +140

Total O/U: OVER 214.5