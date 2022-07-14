The Philadelphia 76ers ended their Salt Lake City Summer League run on a high note with two-straight victories after dropping their first game.

Following a few sessions out in Salt Lake City, the Summer Sixers hit the road to Nevada to fire up their Las Vegas schedule.

It all started last weekend with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. While the Sixers were competitive for the first three quarters of action, a fourth quarter filled with struggles left the Sixers taking on a significant loss against Toronto.

The following night, the Sixers faced the Brooklyn Nets. Similar to their first outing in Vegas, the Sixers kept the matchup tight through the first three quarters. But once the fourth quarter rolled around, they struggled to close out the game with a victory.

After falling short to the Nets 91-84, the Sixers got off on a bad foot in Vegas as they started the four-game schedule 0-2. On Wednesday night, the Sixers will look to bounce back as they face the Miami Heat. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Heat battle it out in Vegas? Here is everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN U

Live Stream: Click Here

