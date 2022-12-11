76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

Everything you need to know for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Hornets.

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to close out their weekly slate on Sunday night with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

After starting off the week on a low note with a double-overtime loss against the Houston Rockets last Friday, the Sixers got a few days off to rest and recover.

Following a multi-day break, the Sixers kicked off a long homestand with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Philadelphia nearly secured a double-digit win over the Lakers, but a late-game collapse caused Los Angeles to force overtime.

Fortunately for the Sixers, they didn’t allow the Lakers to pull off the upset victory after coming back from an 18-point deficit. With another overtime matchup leading to different results, the Sixers made it out of South Philly with a win on Friday night.

Now, the Sixers will try to close out their week with two victories in a row. On Sunday, the Sixers will host the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this year. A few weeks back, the Sixers paid a visit to the Hornets. While shorthanded, Philly fell short to Charlotte with a six-point loss.

On Sunday, the Sixers will search for their payback. Plan on tuning in to watch the Sixers and the Hornets battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Hornets TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Hornets Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -10.5

Moneyline: PHI -549, CHA +410

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook