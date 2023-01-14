76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday

Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Jazz.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ road trip out West begins on Saturday night with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. Philly will look to close out their weekly slate on a high note. When they kicked things off earlier this week on Tuesday, the Sixers started their slate out with a bang, snagging a win over the Detroit Pistons.

Considering the Sixers led over the Pistons by as many as 41 points, the team could rest all of its starters before the fourth quarter even began. The Sixers managed to get a handful of guys a ton of rest before their Thursday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a matchup in which the Sixers were favored in.

However, the Thunder shouldn’t have been overlooked. Struggles on the defensive end caused the Sixers a ton of problems. And as Philadelphia didn’t have an answer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the second half, they left Thursday’s matchup with their 16th loss of the year.

Now, the Sixers will look to get back on track with a matchup against the 22-23 Jazz. The first time the Sixers and the Jazz met this year, Utah was off to a decent start to the year. But the Sixers caught Jazz in a slump, issuing them their second-straight loss before they fell short in six of their next eight games.

Although the Jazz picked themselves up a bit lately, winning their last two matchups, they are just 3-7 over the last ten games and sliding down the Western Conference standings.

Plan on tuning in to see the Sixers and the Jazz battle it out? Here’s everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz

Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET.

Location: Vivint Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Jazz TV Broadcast: AT&T SportsNet

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Jazz Listen: KSL NewsRadio

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -250, UTA +205

Total O/U: 233.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook