76ers vs. Nets: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Last week was tough for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although they got tons of rest and started the week off on a high note with a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers suffered some key injuries along the way.

Philadelphia’s starting guard Tyrese Maxey joined his backcourt partner James Harden on the injury report as he suffered a small fracture in his foot. Now, Maxey’s expected to miss several weeks as he recovers.

Meanwhile, veteran forward Tobias Harris has missed the last two games with a sore hip. Just when the Sixers thought their injury concerns couldn’t get any worse, the star center Joel Embiid suffered a setback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

After getting diagnosed with a sprained foot, Embiid was ruled out for Philadelphia’s next two games. Now, the Sixers are guaranteed to miss three of their five key starters when they face the Brooklyn Nets for the first of a back-to-back matchup on Tuesday night.

To no surprise, the Nets are heavy favorites over the depleted Sixers. While Philadelphia will have the home-court advantage, they certainly lack their normal star power against Brooklyn on Tuesday. Therefore, their reserves and returning players will have to step up to give their team a shot as the Brooklyn Nets begin to hit their stride as a team after a slow start.

Key Game Notes

Nets are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games

The total has gone under in eight of the Nets’ last 11 games

Sixers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone under in five of the Sixers’ last seven games

Sixers are 6-4 in their last ten games

Nets are 6-4 in their last ten games

Nets are 4-5 on the road this season

Sixers are 5-5 at home this season

Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - OUT

James Harden - OUT

Tobias Harris - AVAILABLE

Furkan Korkmaz - AVAILABLE

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Nets

Nic Claxton - AVAILABLE

TJ Warren - OUT

Yuta Watanabe - OUT

Alondes Williams - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Nets -7.5

Moneyline: PHI +260, BKN -333

Total O/U: 217.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Nets -7.5

Moneyline: BKN -333

Total O/U: UNDER 217.5