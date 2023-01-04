76ers vs. Pacers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pacers battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

UPDATE: Joel Embiid has been downgraded to OUT on Wednesday

Coming off of a victory against the Western Conference contenders, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Wednesday night to take on an Eastern Conference opponent once again, as the Indiana Pacers are in town.

When the Sixers first faced the Pacers this season, both teams were struggling to find success. Both teams entering the late October matchup were 0-3. After the Sixers and the Pacers battled it out for the first time in South Philly this season, the Pacers were sent packing with an 0-4 record.

Meanwhile, the Sixers picked up their first win of the year. Since that matchup, both teams have improved greatly. The Sixers, who are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference, possess a 22-14 record going into Wednesday’s game.

On the other hand, the Pacers are right behind them in sixth place with a 21-17 record.

Key Game Notes

Pacers are on a four-game win streak

Sixers are on a two-game win streak

Sixers have won eight of their last ten games

Pacers are 7-3 over the last ten games

On the road, the Pacers are 8-10 this season

At home, the Sixers are 15-5 this year

Pacers are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven games

The total has gone over in four of the Pacers’ last five games

Sixers are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games

The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last six games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Joel Embiid - OUT

Pacers

Kendall Brown - OUT

Daniel Theis - OUT

Chris Duarte - QUESTIONABLE

Isaiah Jackson - QUESTIONABLE

Trevelin Queen - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -275, IND +225

Total O/U: 232.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -275

Total O/U: UNDER 232.5