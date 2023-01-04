76ers vs. Pacers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
UPDATE: Joel Embiid has been downgraded to OUT on Wednesday
Coming off of a victory against the Western Conference contenders, the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Wednesday night to take on an Eastern Conference opponent once again, as the Indiana Pacers are in town.
When the Sixers first faced the Pacers this season, both teams were struggling to find success. Both teams entering the late October matchup were 0-3. After the Sixers and the Pacers battled it out for the first time in South Philly this season, the Pacers were sent packing with an 0-4 record.
Meanwhile, the Sixers picked up their first win of the year. Since that matchup, both teams have improved greatly. The Sixers, who are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference, possess a 22-14 record going into Wednesday’s game.
On the other hand, the Pacers are right behind them in sixth place with a 21-17 record.
Key Game Notes
- Pacers are on a four-game win streak
- Sixers are on a two-game win streak
- Sixers have won eight of their last ten games
- Pacers are 7-3 over the last ten games
- On the road, the Pacers are 8-10 this season
- At home, the Sixers are 15-5 this year
- Pacers are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven games
- The total has gone over in four of the Pacers’ last five games
- Sixers are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games
- The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last six games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Louis King - OUT
Joel Embiid - OUT
Pacers
Kendall Brown - OUT
Daniel Theis - OUT
Chris Duarte - QUESTIONABLE
Isaiah Jackson - QUESTIONABLE
Trevelin Queen - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -275, IND +225
Total O/U: 232.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -275
Total O/U: UNDER 232.5