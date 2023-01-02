76ers vs. Pelicans: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pelicans battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

Monday’s game marks the first matchup of 2023 for the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ll begin a new weekly slate with a rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last week, the Sixers went into their Friday night matchup against the Pelicans coming off their first loss in nine games. Although the Sixers were favored in the matchup over the Western Conference’s top teams, Philadelphia found themselves coming up short.

Early on in the game, Pelicans star Zion Williamson helped the Pelicans climb out of an early slump as the Sixers got off to a hot start. Once the Pelicans got within striking distance of the Sixers, CJ McCollum’s hot shooting put New Orleans in a position to gain a lead and never look back.

The Sixers fought hard until the end, but the Pelicans proved to be too much last Friday night. With an 11-point victory for New Orleans, they sent the Sixers packing to Oklahoma City with a second-straight loss.

Despite being shorthanded, the Sixers found themselves back on track with a win on New Year’s Eve against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After getting Sunday off, the Sixers are back on their home court in South Philly to take on the Pelicans once again.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won eight of their last ten games

At home, the Sixers are 14-5 this season

Pelicans are 5-5 in their last ten games

Pelicans are 7-9 on the road this season

Pelicans are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in seven of the Pelicans’ last nine games

Sixers are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

Pelicans

Brandon Ingram - OUT

E.J. Liddell - OUT

Larry Nance Jr. - OUT

Dereon Seabron - OUT

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Joel Embiid - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -175, NOP +145

Total O/U: 228.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -4.5

Moneyline: PHI -175

Total O/U: OVER 228.5