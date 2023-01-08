76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Back on the court Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers have a match in place with the Detroit Pistons. Sunday’s game marks the second meeting between the Sixers and the Pistons this season. Except for this time around, the Sixers are taking on the Pistons in Detroit.
Earlier this week, the Sixers found success with back-to-back wins at home. After snagging a revenge victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers picked up their second win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night with an overtime thriller.
Two nights later, the Sixers met with the Chicago Bulls. Although the Sixers defeated the Bulls while at full strength earlier in the year, they couldn’t overcome Chicago without their star center Joel Embiid on the court on Friday night.
The Sixers have an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday. Even though they remain shorthanded, the 76ers are still favored in their Sunday afternoon matchup against a rebuilding Pistons team on the road. The two teams will get ready to compete at 3 PM ET.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers won seven of their last ten games
- Sixers are 7-9 on the road this season
- Pistons are 3-7 over their last ten games
- At home, the Pistons are 5-13 this season
- Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games
- The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last eight games
- Pistons are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games
- The total has gone over in eight of the Pistons’ last 11 games vs. Sixers
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Joel Embiid - OUT
Louis King - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
PJ Tucker - OUT
Pistons
Marvin Bagley III - OUT
Buddy Boeheim - OUT
Cade Cunningham - OUT
Isiah Livers - OUT
Jared Rhoden - OUT
Jalen Duren - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -225, DET +188
Total O/U: 229.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -225
Total O/U: OVER 229.5