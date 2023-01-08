76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pistons battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

Back on the court Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers have a match in place with the Detroit Pistons. Sunday’s game marks the second meeting between the Sixers and the Pistons this season. Except for this time around, the Sixers are taking on the Pistons in Detroit.

Earlier this week, the Sixers found success with back-to-back wins at home. After snagging a revenge victory against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Sixers picked up their second win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night with an overtime thriller.

Two nights later, the Sixers met with the Chicago Bulls. Although the Sixers defeated the Bulls while at full strength earlier in the year, they couldn’t overcome Chicago without their star center Joel Embiid on the court on Friday night.

The Sixers have an opportunity to bounce back on Sunday. Even though they remain shorthanded, the 76ers are still favored in their Sunday afternoon matchup against a rebuilding Pistons team on the road. The two teams will get ready to compete at 3 PM ET.

Key Game Notes

Sixers won seven of their last ten games

Sixers are 7-9 on the road this season

Pistons are 3-7 over their last ten games

At home, the Pistons are 5-13 this season

Sixers are 2-4 against the spread in their last six games

The total has gone over in seven of the Sixers’ last eight games

Pistons are 3-7 against the spread in their last ten games

The total has gone over in eight of the Pistons’ last 11 games vs. Sixers

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Joel Embiid - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

PJ Tucker - OUT

Pistons

Marvin Bagley III - OUT

Buddy Boeheim - OUT

Cade Cunningham - OUT

Isiah Livers - OUT

Jared Rhoden - OUT

Jalen Duren - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -225, DET +188

Total O/U: 229.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -225

Total O/U: OVER 229.5