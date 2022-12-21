76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year.
With one win and one loss up North, the Sixers looked to get a leg up on the Raptors on Monday night. Through the first half, the Sixers had a 14-point lead. A second-half run by the Raptors helped Toronto gain a seven-point lead in the second half.
The Sixers came back and forced overtime on Monday. Through the five-minute period, the Sixers put the Raptors away 5-2, picking themselves up a three-point win to make it five in a row.
The Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling on Wednesday. With the Detroit Pistons in town, the Sixers will face the rebuilding Eastern Conference squad for the first time this year. Last season, the Sixers found success against Detroit by picking up three wins in four matchups.
As the 76ers continue their long homestand, they’ll look to try and snag their sixth-straight win on Wednesday night.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers are on a five-game win streak
- Sixers are 12-5 when playing at home this season
- Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games
- Pistons are currently on a three-game losing streak
- Detroit is 4-13 on the road this season
- Pistons are 3-7 over their last ten games
- Total has gone over in four of the Pistons’ last five games
- Pistons are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games on the road
- Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games
- The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games
Injury Report
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Saben Lee - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Furkan Korkmaz - QUESTIONABLE
Pistons
Buddy Boheim - OUT
Cade Cunningham - OUT
Braxton Key - OUT
Isaiah Livers - OUT
Killian Hayes - QUESTIONABLE
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -11.5
Moneyline: PHI -699, DET +500
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Pistons +11.5
Moneyline: PHI -699
Total O/U: UNDER 222.5