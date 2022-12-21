76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Pistons battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year.

With one win and one loss up North, the Sixers looked to get a leg up on the Raptors on Monday night. Through the first half, the Sixers had a 14-point lead. A second-half run by the Raptors helped Toronto gain a seven-point lead in the second half.

The Sixers came back and forced overtime on Monday. Through the five-minute period, the Sixers put the Raptors away 5-2, picking themselves up a three-point win to make it five in a row.

The Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling on Wednesday. With the Detroit Pistons in town, the Sixers will face the rebuilding Eastern Conference squad for the first time this year. Last season, the Sixers found success against Detroit by picking up three wins in four matchups.

As the 76ers continue their long homestand, they’ll look to try and snag their sixth-straight win on Wednesday night.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are on a five-game win streak

Sixers are 12-5 when playing at home this season

Sixers are 7-3 over the last ten games

Pistons are currently on a three-game losing streak

Detroit is 4-13 on the road this season

Pistons are 3-7 over their last ten games

Total has gone over in four of the Pistons’ last five games

Pistons are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games on the road

Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Furkan Korkmaz - QUESTIONABLE

Pistons

Buddy Boheim - OUT

Cade Cunningham - OUT

Braxton Key - OUT

Isaiah Livers - OUT

Killian Hayes - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -11.5

Moneyline: PHI -699, DET +500

Total O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Pistons +11.5

Moneyline: PHI -699

Total O/U: UNDER 222.5