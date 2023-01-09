76ers vs. Pistons: Stats That Stood Out on Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers paid a quick visit to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. After taking down Detroit earlier in the season at home, the Sixers looked to get a two-game regular season lead over the Pistons.

Philadelphia’s quick trip was a successful one. Despite being down two starters as Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker missed the matchup, the Sixers got a solid all-around team performance from their guys, which led to a 123-111 victory for the 76ers.

Now, let’s get to the analytics.

1. Scoring in Bunches

Everybody wanted a piece of the pie on Sunday from both squads. Detroit had six players notch double digits in the scoring department, with four starters (Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes) and two reserves (Alec Burks, Hamidou Diallo) collecting at least ten points.

The Sixers matched that number. Outside of De’Anthony Melton, who didn’t produce any points from the 76ers’ starting lineup, four starters had at least 12 points, with Tyrese Maxey leading the way with 23 points. Off the bench, Georges Niang and Paul Reed joined the party as they combined for 30 points.

2. BBall Paul’s Bounce Back

Paul Reed has been waiting impatiently for the next time he had an opportunity to take the floor for more than garbage time minutes. As the young big was issued a 24-minute shift, Reed notched a double-double on the night.

With 16 points and 12 rebounds, Reed collected his third double-double of the season. His first one came against the Brooklyn Nets on November 22, when Reed scored 19 points and came down with ten rebounds. The second occurred on November 27, when Reed scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 30 minutes against the Orlando Magic.

3. The Beard Does It All

Philadelphia’s star facilitator James Harden is constantly on triple-double watch. During Sunday’s game, The Beard landed on a triple-double’s radar as early as the second quarter. He already had a double-double at halftime and was one assist short of completing the trifecta.

Within minutes of the second half, Harden notched his second triple-double of the season. The first came against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 23, when Harden snagged 20 points while collecting 11 rebounds and producing a career-high of 21 assists. On Sunday, Harden accomplished the same amount of points and rebounds while dishing out 11 assists. With that, Harden has 71 triple-doubles in his career.

4. Keeping It Consistent

When asked about what’s been key to his offensive success on the Sixers’ offense lately, Montrezl Harrell reminded everybody of who he is.

“I’ve been eight years in this league, brother,” said Harrell on Friday. “Look at my stats and look at my reps when I've been given the opportunity. Nothing different, really.”

With more minutes, Harrell’s remained consistent on the offensive end of the floor. When the Sixers wrapped up their Friday night matchup against the Bulls, Harrell exceeded 15 points in consecutive games for the first time in a Sixers uniform. Not only did he make it three games in a row on Sunday, but Harrell also notched his season-high in scoring with 20 points in 23 minutes.

