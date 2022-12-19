76ers vs. Raptors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Raptors battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Monday night to take on the Toronto Raptors. Coming off a successful week, the Sixers will look to build on their biggest win streak of the season.

Last Tuesday, the Sixers continued their seven-game homestand with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. After taking down a young and thriving Sacramento team, the Sixers took a few days off before returning to the court to take on the Golden State Warriors.

With the defending champions in town, the Sixers faced a depleted version of this year’s Warriors team as key members of the roster, such as Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, missed the matchup as they battled injuries.

Through the first half of the Friday night matchup, the Sixers struggled. Once the second half rolled around, Philadelphia turned their play up a notch, gained a lead, and put the shorthanded Warriors away while collecting their fourth-straight win.

On Monday, the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the Raptors for the third time this season. When the Sixers and the Raptors met in Toronto twice in late October, both teams split the regular season series. On Monday, Philadelphia will look to use their home-court advantage and snag a fifth-straight win over their division rival.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won four-straight games

Over the last ten games, the Sixers are 7-3

Raptors have won just two of their last ten games

Toronto is currently on a five-game losing streak

On the road, the Raptors are 3-11

Sixers are 11-5 when playing at home this season

Raptors are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in four of the Raptors’ last six games

Sixers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last six games

Injury Report

Raptors

Precious Achiuwa - OUT

Justin Champagnie - OUT

Jeff Downtin Jr. - OUT

Ron Harper Jr. - OUT

Otto Porter Jr. - OUT

Gary Trent Jr. - QUESTIONABLE

O.G. Anunoby - OUT

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Furkan Korkmaz - QUESTIONABLE

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -275, TOR +225

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -2.75

Total O/U: OVER 220.5