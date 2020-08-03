76ers vs. Spurs: Live Updates From Sixers' Second Seeding Game

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to continue their regular season with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. This past Saturday, the Sixers got off to a quick start against an undersized and undermanned Indiana Pacers squad.

But it didn't take long before the Pacers bounced back to put the Sixers in their place. A sloppy game from Philly resulted in a significant loss. Now, the 76ers will look to bounce back against a Western Conference team that needs a win much more than they do.

With the Spurs just a couple of games out from the Western Conference's eighth seed, snagging victories in the next seven games are crucial. Meanwhile, the Sixers already have a spot clinched in the East -- and failed to take over the fifth seed after losing to Indiana on Saturday.

Regardless of who needs Monday's game more, the Sixers are out to prove they aren't going to continue making the same mistakes during the remainder of the season. Knowing the Spurs are the inferior opponent, the Sixers need to come out and boost their spirits by picking up a notable win on Monday night.

Here, we'll offer live updates before and during the game, beginning with notes from Brett Brown's pregame press conference.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Odds: Sixers -6.5, O/U 228.5

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

*Odds Provided by The Action Network

Pregame Reading

Sixers Injury Report

Kyle O'Quinn (Failed to test): Out

Glenn Robinson III (Hip Pointer): Out

Mike Scott (Knee soreness): Out

Spurs Injury Report

Marco Bellinelli (Foot): Out

Bryn Forbes (Hip pointer): Out

Trey Lyles (Appendectomy): Out

Up Next: Brett Brown's Pregame Press Conference at 6:15 PM EST.