76ers vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers’ West Coast road trip continues on Thursday night with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. Thursday’s game will be the first matchup between the Sixers and the Blazers this season.

So far, the Sixers’ road trip has been a major success. After getting started last weekend with a Saturday night matchup against the Utah Jazz, both teams took the game down to the wire. Although the Jazz nearly pulled off an upset victory, the Sixers managed to keep control of the game and snagged a one-point win.

Just one night later, the Sixers battled it out with the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season. Once again, the Lakers put up a good fight. The first meeting between Philly and Los Angeles needed overtime to settle the score. The second went down to the wire but ended in regulation with a second-straight one-point win in favor of the Sixers.

After getting two nights off, the Sixers returned to a different-looking Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike their previous two matchups, the Sixers took care of business with a double-digit victory over the Clippers, making it a sweep for both of their games against LA teams this season.

Now, the Sixers will begin their two-game series against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. On a roll, the Sixers will look to keep their hot streak going as they have an opportunity to grab their fourth-straight victory on Thursday.

Key Game Notes

Sixers are on a three-game win streak

Sixers have won eight of their last ten games

Sixers are 11-9 on the road this season

Blazers are 3-7 in the last ten games

At home, the Blazers are 11-8 this season

The total has gone over in eight of the Sixers’ last nine games

The Blazers are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

The total has gone under in nine of the Blazers’ last 13 games

Injury Report

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Louis King - OUT

Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic - PROBABLE

Gary Payton II - PROBABLE

Justise Winslow - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -2

Moneyline: PHI -138, POR +115

Total O/U: 233.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

