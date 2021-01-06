76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Second Meeting
The Philadelphia 76ers head into Wednesday night's game as one of the NBA's hottest teams as they've won six of their last seven matchups. A couple of weeks ago, the 76ers kicked the season off with a victory against the Washington Wizards at home.
On Wednesday night, the two teams will meet in South Philly once again. At 6-1, the 76ers are in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Wizards have yet to really hit their stride.
Since losing to the Sixers on their opening night, Washington has won just two of their last seven games. Considering their struggles so far this season, the Sixers are expectedly favored in Wednesday's matchup as they continue to roll both offensively and defensively this year.
Plan on tuning into Wednesday night's matchup between the 76ers and Wizards? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST.
Location: Wells Fargo Center
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington
Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM
76ers Stream: Click Here
Wizards Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -6.5
Moneyline: PHI -270/ WAS +230
O/U: 231.5
*Odds Provided by The Action Network