76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Second Meeting

The 76ers are set to take on the Wizards once again.

The Philadelphia 76ers head into Wednesday night's game as one of the NBA's hottest teams as they've won six of their last seven matchups. A couple of weeks ago, the 76ers kicked the season off with a victory against the Washington Wizards at home.

On Wednesday night, the two teams will meet in South Philly once again. At 6-1, the 76ers are in sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Wizards have yet to really hit their stride.

Since losing to the Sixers on their opening night, Washington has won just two of their last seven games. Considering their struggles so far this season, the Sixers are expectedly favored in Wednesday's matchup as they continue to roll both offensively and defensively this year.

Plan on tuning into Wednesday night's matchup between the 76ers and Wizards? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -6.5

Moneyline: PHI -270/ WAS +230

O/U: 231.5

*Odds Provided by The Action Network

Pregame Reading