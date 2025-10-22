76ers Will Debut Rookie in Starting Lineup vs Boston Celtics
Wednesday night marks the beginning of a fresh start for the Philadelphia 76ers, and they surely need it.
Last year, the Sixers turned in their worst season of the Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey era. While injuries played a major part in the team’s struggles, the healthy lineup wasn’t exactly an inspiring group, due to a lack of consistency throughout the season.
This week will be the start of the Sixers’ comeback effort. They are still dealing with health concerns, but at least multiple All-Stars will be in the mix against the shorthanded Boston Celtics.
Who Are the Sixers Starting on Wednesday?
- Tyrese Maxey
- VJ Edgecombe
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Dominick Barlow
- Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey will play in his first regular-season game since March 3. At the time, the veteran guard was struggling with a setback during a 23-minute shift against the Portland Trail Blazers. He shot 2-13 from the field to score five points.
Maxey had a six-game stretch, where he shot just 34 percent from the field. Typically an efficient shooter, it was clear that Maxey was not the best version of himself, which led the Sixers to shut him down so he could work on his health.
Joel Embiid was another member of the team who struggled to stay healthy last season. In and out of the lineup, he ended up playing in just 19 games. Once it was apparent that a second surgery was needed for his knee, Embiid wrapped up his campaign before the calendar reached March.
When the veteran center called it a year, Embiid was averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. All notable dips from previous years.
The only newcomers on Wednesday are Barlow and Edgecombe. Barlow has seen five starts in his three-year NBA career. One of them came with the Spurs, while the four others occurred with the Hawks. Edgecombe is making his NBA debut after seeing the court for Baylor last season.
Who Won’t Suit Up?
Paul George has been dealing with a knee injury since the summer. Earlier in the offseason, he underwent a minor procedure, which added to a list of setbacks that George battled throughout the 2024-2025 season. George is making good progress towards a return, but he was ruled out as early as Tuesday night.
The second-year standout Jared McCain was ramping up for his return after recovering from a knee injury last year. Just days before training camp, the young guard suffered a thumb injury, which required surgery to repair. The young standout is expected to miss several weeks of action.
Lastly, the Sixers are going to be without their offseason acquisition, Trendon Watford. The veteran forward has been battling hamstring tightness from the start of training camp. While they are optimistic about what Watford brings to the table, he’s not ready to suit up.