8-Time NBA All-Star's Interesting Statement on 76ers' Joel Embiid
Since getting healthy enough to put a full season together after dealing with numerous major injuries at the start of his NBA career, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has become one of the most dominant players in the game of basketball today.
Recently, a future Hall of Famer and former teammate of Embiid’s issued the seven-time All-Star big man the title of being the hardest to guard. That’s a major compliment, even if it seems to come off as sort of backhanded.
“Embiid is the toughest to guard because he knows how to flop,” Howard said on Thanalysis Show. “He knows how to use his size and strength when he has to. He can shoot really well.”
The ability to draw fouls at the rate Embiid does has led the Sixers center to receive plenty of criticism more often than not. Being recognized as a flopper isn’t exactly a positive endorsement.
However, Embiid has taken pride in his ability to draw fouls over the years. Not only does it frustrate his opponents, helping him add points via the charity stripe at a high rate, but the big man gets a breather as it slows the game down a bit.
And although a lot of Embiid’s production tends to come from his trips to the stripe, it’s clear he’s still a dominant scorer without getting his opponents to foul the way they do.
“Embiid is one of those unicorns,” Howard added.
Unlike traditional centers, Embiid is a scoring threat on all three levels. Since he entered the NBA conversation as a finalist for the first time in 2020, Embiid has averaged 55 percent of his shots inside of the arc. From beyond, he knocked down 36 percent of his attempts.
For the past four seasons, Embiid averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 52 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. He attempts 12 free throws per game and averaged 85 percent from the stripe in nearly 230 games.