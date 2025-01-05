All 76ers

8-Time NBA All-Star's Interesting Statement on 76ers' Joel Embiid

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard had an interesting compliment for Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Apr 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) high fives center Dwight Howard (39) during introductions against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) high fives center Dwight Howard (39) during introductions against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since getting healthy enough to put a full season together after dealing with numerous major injuries at the start of his NBA career, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has become one of the most dominant players in the game of basketball today.

Recently, a future Hall of Famer and former teammate of Embiid’s issued the seven-time All-Star big man the title of being the hardest to guard. That’s a major compliment, even if it seems to come off as sort of backhanded.

“Embiid is the toughest to guard because he knows how to flop,” Howard said on Thanalysis Show. “He knows how to use his size and strength when he has to. He can shoot really well.”

The ability to draw fouls at the rate Embiid does has led the Sixers center to receive plenty of criticism more often than not. Being recognized as a flopper isn’t exactly a positive endorsement.

However, Embiid has taken pride in his ability to draw fouls over the years. Not only does it frustrate his opponents, helping him add points via the charity stripe at a high rate, but the big man gets a breather as it slows the game down a bit.

Joel Embiid and Dwight Howar
Jan 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) does a spin move as he dribbles around Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

And although a lot of Embiid’s production tends to come from his trips to the stripe, it’s clear he’s still a dominant scorer without getting his opponents to foul the way they do.

“Embiid is one of those unicorns,” Howard added.

Unlike traditional centers, Embiid is a scoring threat on all three levels. Since he entered the NBA conversation as a finalist for the first time in 2020, Embiid has averaged 55 percent of his shots inside of the arc. From beyond, he knocked down 36 percent of his attempts.

For the past four seasons, Embiid averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 52 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. He attempts 12 free throws per game and averaged 85 percent from the stripe in nearly 230 games.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News