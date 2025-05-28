All 76ers

9-Time NBA All-Star Makes Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo leave the Bucks? Paul George isn't buying the rumors.

Justin Grasso

Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Since the Milwaukee Bucks 2025 playoff campaign ended, the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo has come into question once again. Will he finally make the trade request the hoops world has been waiting on? Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George struggles to picture that.

On a recent episode of ‘Podcast P,’ the nine-time NBA All-Star addressed his thoughts on the future of Giannis. While many believe that Antetokounmpo’s desire to win at the highest level will ultimately lead him to force his way out of Wisconsin, George sees the situation differently.

“Giannis is of that old era cut. I think he wants to stay in Milwaukee for his whole career,” said George.

“I don’t see him wanting to leave. You see that more so with the international guys. They kind of stay where they were drafted for the most part. They come from a different world. You come to America, they get treated royalty, king, all of that. Took care of my family. It’s home. And I won here. It’s a legacy thing with Giannis in Milwaukee. I don’t think he wants to leave there.”

The NBA has seen stars change teams at a higher rate in recent seasons. Paul George falls under that category, as he recently left the Los Angeles Clippers after five seasons to join the Sixers. While George wasn’t a homegrown talent in LA, he left his first NBA franchise in Indiana on a bad note after seven seasons.

Antetokounmpo would leave a different kind of legacy in Milwaukee, having won an NBA title and multiple MVP awards while with the Bucks, but George has an understanding of being in a similar situation. Knowing the nine-time All-Star personally, George doesn’t seem to buy any of the rumors of an incoming trade demand.

While the current state of the Bucks doesn’t scream contender, Antetokounmpo clearly hasn’t changed his stance just yet. The Bucks’ season has been over for nearly a month now, and a meeting between Giannis and key members of Milwaukee’s organization hasn’t led to anything worth talking about publicly.

