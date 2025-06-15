Allen Iverson Spotlighted in Viral What-If Scenario
SportsCenter asked social media users which player they wished had won an NBA championship before retiring. The post features a picture of Allen Iverson hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Iverson was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers from 1996 to 2006. His career honors include winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2001, having his number retired by the 76ers, and getting inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. During his MVP season, Iverson averaged 31.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over 71 games.
While Iverson retired without winning an NBA championship, the 11-time All-Star once came within reach. In the 2001 NBA Finals, Iverson’s 76ers faced the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers, led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, won the series 4-1.
Iverson isn’t the only superstar to finish his Hall of Fame career without an NBA championship. The post’s top-liked basketball stars were Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony, and Charles Barkley.
Rose never reached the NBA Finals, but the 2011 NBA MVP showed lots of potential during his early years with the Chicago Bulls. A string of major injuries between 2012 and 2014 caused Rose to miss over 100 games, which impacted the rest of his career.
Anthony has also never appeared in an NBA Finals series. The Hall of Famer is a ten-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection, Olympic gold medalist, and NBA 75th Anniversary Team selection. His playing days are mainly associated with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.
Barkley made it to the 1993 NBA Finals as a member of the Phoenix Suns, falling to Michael Jordan’s Bulls in six games. The 1993 NBA MVP is another Hall of Famer with numerous All-NBA selections and other awards.
While these players retired without the prestigious championship ring, they all had successful basketball careers. Still, fans continue to wonder about what could have been.