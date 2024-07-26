Analyst Names Sixers Star Joel Embiid as X-Factor for Team USA
This weekend, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will make his Olympics debut. Before the action officially gets underway, one analyst shared his thoughts on how important the former MVP is to Team USA.
During the United States' showcase games, Embiid was on the wrong end of criticism. Some called for him to be taken out of the starting lineup, while others claimed that he still looks injured. Despite all the outside noise, head coach Steve Kerr has stated the Sixers big man is a lock for the starting lineup in the Olympics.
While on ESPN's First Take, Brian Windhorst chimed in on the narrative around Embiid heading into the Paris games. He feels the Sixers All-Star is going ot be crucial for them as they look to win a gold medal.
"Against these teams that have huge size like Nikola Jokic, like the French who have Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, he's going to be extremely important for the Americans,"Windhorst said. "The difference between the Americans winning the gold and not could end up being Joel Embiid. This is not a luxury player, this is a necessity player."
Windhorst brings up some valid points. If the United States are going to win gold, they'll have to go through an array of skilled big men. Espically in the case of France, who will be deploying multiple seven-footers in their lineup.
Team USA has a trio of talented bigs in Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo. That said, with his ability to impact the game at a high level on both ends, the Sixers center has a chance to be a major X-Factor.