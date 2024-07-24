Analyst Names Veteran Forward as Good Trade Target for Sixers
After making a flurry of big additions this offseason, power forward is still considered an area of improvement for the Philadelphia 76ers. As Daryl Morey continues to fill out the roster, one familiar foe was listed as a potential candidate.
In an offseason breakdown for ESPN, Bobby Marks shared his thoughts on Grant Williams' future with the Charlotte Hornets. Seeing that they're embracing a youth movement, he feels the sharpshooting forward doesn't have much a future there. After bringing up a change of scenery being needed, he cited the Sixers as a good landing spot.
"How does Grant Williams fit with the team long term? Williams has three years and $41 million left on his contract, and he has value with the Hornets and teams that are looking for a stretch 4 (hello, Philadelphia 76ers)."
Williams is a player the Sixers know all too well from his time with the Boston Celtics. In 76 games with the Dallas Mavericks and Hornets, he averaged 10.3 PPG and shot 37.5% from beyond the arc.
From a fit standpoint, Williams would be make sense for the Sixers. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, he'd provide more size at power forward. Since his game stretches beyond the three-point line, Williams can easily slot in next to Joel Embiid in the frontcourt.
Williams, who turns 26 in the early weeks of next season, is entering the prime of his career. Given his past experiences playing alongside multiple stars, he can easily take on a complementary role. If the Hornets were decide to move on from him, it'd be worth for Morey to kick the tires on a trade.