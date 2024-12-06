Andre Drummond’s Playing Status for 76ers-Magic Revealed
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to take on the Orlando Magic for the second time this week. Initially, the team planned to roll without the veteran center Andre Drummond, who suffered an ankle sprain last week against the Detroit Pistons.
When the Sixers revealed Drummond’s official diagnosis, they ruled him out for the next three games. As expected, he missed the matchups against the Charlotte Hornets and the Magic.
Friday would’ve marked the third game on his initial timeline, but a quick recovery helped Drummond see a change in status on the injury report. When the Sixers revealed the report on Thursday night, Drummond was upgraded to questionable.
On Friday morning, the veteran big man participated in the team’s morning shootaround.
According to a team official, Drummond is available to play on Friday night against Orlando. The big man's presence will be major, considering the injuries the Sixers have at the center position at the moment.
Two Centers Down
The recent setback of Adem Bona put the Sixers in a tough spot. Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Sixers were already down two centers in Joel Embiid and Drummond.
Bona became the third big man on the team to suffer an injury. The young big man is dealing with a knee contusion. He was ruled out for Friday’s game.
As for Embiid, the seven-time All-Star remains on a day-to-day timeline. The Sixers noted that he has been working out but isn’t ready to suit up and play just yet. The Magic game on Friday night will mark the seventh absence for Embiid in a row.
The Sixers and the Magic will tip-off at 7 PM ET.