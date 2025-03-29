All 76ers

Andrew Wiggins' Final Status for Sixers vs Heat Revealed

Former All-Star will not be in action against Sixers on Saturday.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

This weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves staring down a back-to-back on their home floor. As they prepare for night one, their opponent will be without one its key contributors.

At the trade deadline, the Miami Heat were one of countless teams to go through a massive roster shake-up. They ended a months-long saga with Jimmy Butler, trading him to the Golden State Warriors in a five-team deal. Among the players they got back in the deal was former All-Star and No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins has slotted in as the Heat's new premiere forward alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Through his first 15 games with Miami, the 29-year-old is averaging 19.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 3.2 APG.

Hours before tip-off, Wiggins' final status has already been decided. He has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Sixers due to a hamstring injury.

This will be the third of four meetings between these teams this season, and the final time they square off in Philly. The last time the Heat were in town, the game was filled with drama. However, not because of what was going on in the game. Midway through the matchup, the Heat agreed to terms on the Butler trade. This lead to Miami's players finding out on the bench from a fan sitting behind them.

As has been the case for the last few weeks now, the Sixers find themselves vastly shorthanded heading into this game. Nonetheless, they will attempt to end their losing streak, which currently sits at six games.

Sixers-Heat is set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News