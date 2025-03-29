Andrew Wiggins' Final Status for Sixers vs Heat Revealed
This weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves staring down a back-to-back on their home floor. As they prepare for night one, their opponent will be without one its key contributors.
At the trade deadline, the Miami Heat were one of countless teams to go through a massive roster shake-up. They ended a months-long saga with Jimmy Butler, trading him to the Golden State Warriors in a five-team deal. Among the players they got back in the deal was former All-Star and No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins has slotted in as the Heat's new premiere forward alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Through his first 15 games with Miami, the 29-year-old is averaging 19.9 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and 3.2 APG.
Hours before tip-off, Wiggins' final status has already been decided. He has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Sixers due to a hamstring injury.
This will be the third of four meetings between these teams this season, and the final time they square off in Philly. The last time the Heat were in town, the game was filled with drama. However, not because of what was going on in the game. Midway through the matchup, the Heat agreed to terms on the Butler trade. This lead to Miami's players finding out on the bench from a fan sitting behind them.
As has been the case for the last few weeks now, the Sixers find themselves vastly shorthanded heading into this game. Nonetheless, they will attempt to end their losing streak, which currently sits at six games.
Sixers-Heat is set to tip off at 7:30 pm Eastern Time.