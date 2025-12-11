Will Joel Embiid, Paul George Play Against Pacers? Initial Injury Report Looks Promising

After two off days and two practice days that comprised an extended layoff during the NBA Cup, the Sixers will host the 6-18 Indiana Pacers on Friday.

According to Thursday's 5:30 p.m., Eastern time, injury report, the Sixers look relatively healthy. Joel Embiid is listed as 'probable' due to left knee injury recovery. Paul George is not listed at all, a strong indicator that he will be available to play barring unforeseen circumstances. Tyrese Maxey made a rare appearance on the report, though. He is 'probable' due to an illness.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left knee) and Trendo Watford (strained left adductor) will remain out. Rookie guard Hunter Sallis will not be available due to a sprained right shoulder. Rookie big Johni Broome is on a G-League assignment and is 'questionable' for the game.

Things aren't as rosy for the Pacers.

Of course, Tyrese Haliburton is out as he recovers froom a torn right achilles. Starter Aaron Nesmith has a sprained MCL in his left knee and will not play. Reserves Obi Toppin (stress fracture, right foot) and Ben Sheppard (strained left calf) will miss the game.

Kam Jones is also out due to a stress reaction in his lower back, while Quenton Jackson is 'questionable' with a strained right hamstring.

Despite showing up on the report, it seems like Embiid will play. The Sixers teased as much in a post on their official X account on Thursday evening:

With Philadelphia taking a very conservative approach to managing Embiid and George's respective injuries to open the season, the team desperately needs the trio of Maxey, Embiid and George to log some minutes together so that their chemistry can grow.

The "big three" has played just 82 possessions together this season, according to Cleaning The Glass. For all intents and purposes, that is nothing.

Perhaps they'll simply be able to out-talent a team that is under-manned. But the Pacers are a very poor halfcourt offense, so they will challenge the Sixers' older stakeholders to run.

Victories obviously rule the day. But there are small victories to be had in Embiid re-establishing a rhythm and the Sixers just getting through a game with their core intact.

On SI will monitor the injury report leading up to the game to see if there are any changes. If history is any indicator, Embiid's game status will be finalized after he goes through his pregame workout.