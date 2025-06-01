Anthony Edwards Lands Advice From 9-Time NBA All-Star
Although the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2025 NBA Playoffs have concluded in the Western Conference Finals for the second season in a row, the narrative surrounding the team’s top star, Anthony Edwards, remains positive. For the most part, the young All-Star has support from fans and analysts for being one of the NBA’s rising superstars.
There is still a good amount for Edwards to work on, though. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Paul George issued a take on his ‘Podcast P’ show to offer some advice to Edwards.
“What I think Ant’s got to get better at, he’s got to develop a post game where he can let the game slow down,” George said of Anthony Edwards.
“Where he can get to one dribble and raise up a shot. I think that helps a player get into a rhythm a lot better, where he starts closer, and he doesn’t have to worry about bringing two defenders to the ball to try to get free. Get to an elbow, get to a mid-post, where you can see the whole floor, and play from there. I think that’s the next evolution for Ant.”
Since Edwards landed on the Timberwolves as the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he immediately garnered a role that required high usage. Although he started only 55 of the 72 games he played in 2020-2021, Edwards was in the 92nd percentile in usage for wings that season. The young star had to figure out how to be impactful on the Wolves as quickly as possible.
Through his first five seasons, Edwards has averaged 24 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three. He also posted averages of five rebounds and four assists in over 380 games.
After his fourth playoff run, Edwards is still working on a postseason breakthrough. While he’s found his way to the conference championship round multiple times, Minnesota is still searching for the final push to make it to the NBA Finals. They are confident that Edwards, just 23 years old, will get them there soon.
Perhaps, a little advice from a long-time wing in Paul George could be something Edwards could use moving forward.