Assessing 76ers' NBA Draft Gamble VJ Edgecombe
The Philadelphia 76ers decided to draft based on fit rather than best available star talent in June's NBA draft. They passed on Tre Johnson, one of the draft's elite scorers, and Ace Bailey, widely projected as a future All-Star. Instead, the team selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor, an athletic defender whose shooting remains a question mark.
Now, circumstances have accelerated Edgecombe's timeline. With Jared McCain's thumb injury, the rookie could be thrust into a starting role when the season opens on Oct. 22 -- pending Nick Nurse's evaluation.
"I'm gonna do whatever Nurse needs me to do, whatever the team needs me to do," Edgecombe told reporters during Sixers media day Friday. "Praying for Jared. Hope he gets healthy."
If Edgecombe can't secure the starting role with McCain sidelined, alarm bells should be ringing in Philadelphia. You don't spend a third overall pick on a player who can't step up when minutes are available -- especially after passing on two NBA all-star type talents in Bailey and Johnson.
The "fit-first" strategy comes with its own expectations. If the Sixers truly drafted Edgecombe for his complementary skills, he needs to mesh seamlessly with the star trio of Maxey, George, and Embiid from day one. The alternatives don't inspire much confidence either, with the Sixers' guard depth looking paper-thin unless they can strike a deal for Quentin Grimes.
Early reviews from teammates have been positive, particularly regarding Edgecombe's approach to the game.
"The first day I saw VJ, I was instantly impressed," Andre Drummond told reporters Friday. "Because the first thing he did, he just asked me a bunch of questions. He didn't even ask me how my day was. He is very, very good. I think he's gonna be very good for us. I'm excited for what's to come."
For a championship-contending team like the Sixers, Edgecombe's selection at third overall carries significant expectations. While it's a tall order for any rookie, Daryl Morey's decision to prioritize fit over potential stars puts additional pressure on the young guard to perform where needed.
A successful rookie campaign would see him shooting above 43 percent while contributing nine to 12 points per game – modest numbers that would justify Morey's fit-over-potential strategy.
"My mentality is to win and whatever I have to do showcase I will do," Edgecombe said. "Whatever I need to do, I'll do it. We're all on the same team with one goal -- to win."